Zion Suzuki has returned to the starting line-up for Parma, but failed to impress. The Japanese goalkeeper has recovered from the severe compound fracture to the third finger of his left hand and the scaphoid bone sustained last November; after spending a couple of matches on the bench, he returned between the Gialloblù’s posts for the away game against Torino, but his performance was far from his best. He conceded four goals, raising the possibility that Edoardo Corvi could overtake Suzuki in Cuesta’s pecking order in the coming matches.
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Suzuki or Corvi – who is Parma’s first-choice goalkeeper?
WHO IS PARMA'S FIRST-CHOICE GOALKEEPER?
During the Japanese goalkeeper’s absence, his deputy – born in 2001 – performed very well, keeping six clean sheets; and despite the arrival of Vicente Guaita – signed in November but released in January – the club and the manager have always been convinced of Corvi’s quality, with the Spaniard acting as his backup during that period. As things stand, however, Suzuki remains the first-choice goalkeeper, and the feeling is that, provided he does not make any major errors that could cost him his place, Suzuki should continue to start between the posts for Parma.
WHO IS PARMA'S THIRD-CHOICE GOALKEEPER?
Having seen Guaita leave after just two months at Parma, the Gialloblù’s third-choice goalkeeper behind Suzuki and Corvi is now Filippo Rinaldi, born in 2002, who came through the Gialloblù youth ranks and has returned to the club after a series of loan spells in Serie C with Aquila, Piacenza, Olbia and Feralpisalò. He has made just one appearance in Serie A, in the big match against Napoli in mid-January: a debut with a clean sheet, in a game that ended 0-0 and in which he was preferred to Corvi.