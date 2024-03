'A stinking attitude' - Graeme Souness gives brutal reaction to Paul Pogba's four-year doping ban as outspoken pundit insists Juventus & France midfielder 'didn't work hard enough' to fulfil potential Paul PogbaJuventusFranceSerie A

Former Liverpool midfielder and television pundit Graeme Souness has given a scathing response to Paul Pogba's four-year ban from football.