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Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

'I don't idolise Lionel Messi' - Benin captain Steve Mounie makes surprise admission ahead of Argentina clash

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Benin captain Steve Mounie has stirred the pot ahead of his nation's high-profile meeting with Argentina by claiming he does not view Lionel Messi as an idol. The experienced striker made the surprising admission while discussing his philosophy on facing football's greatest icons on the international stage.

  • Mounie makes honest Messi admission

    Benin captain Mounie made the surprising admission that he does not idolise Messi in the build-up to Tuesday night's showdown at Estadio Monumental. The 32-year-old forward still made the journey to Buenos Aires alongside his team-mates despite being ruled out of action with an injury. His presence on the sidelines provides a welcome morale boost for the African underdogs as they prepare to test themselves against the 2026 World Cup runners-up.

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    Striker rejects opponent idolatry culture

    The former Huddersfield Town frontman underlined his grounded approach, viewing the game's biggest stars as peers rather than figures of awe. Speaking to African outlet Mega Sports Media regarding the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mounie stated bluntly: "I don't idolise anyone, I don't idolise Lionel Messi."

    Expanding on the philosophy that has guided him throughout his professional career, he added: "I'm passionate about football and I love watching good players play, observing how incredibly well they play. When I played against great players, I never asked for a jersey."

  • Forward acknowledges legendary football contribution

    Refusing to place opponents on a pedestal has not dimmed the striker's appreciation for the indelible mark the 2022 World Cup winner has left on the game. Recognising the historical significance of Tuesday's farewell in the capital, Mounie added: "I came for that: to see what he is going to do. He [Messi] should enjoy this moment as a footballer and as someone who has done so much for football over many years. He deserves a moment to enjoy it."

    When pressed on what to expect from Les Guepards on the pitch, he insisted: "We are a very disciplined team."

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    Skipper targets recovery after visit

    During his stay in Buenos Aires, Mounie took time to visit the iconic La Bombonera, sharing photos of his trip on Instagram alongside a chant backing Boca Juniors. The exhibition against Argentina provides a valuable test of Benin's resolve before they resume their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. For the skipper himself, the immediate focus remains on rehabilitating his injury as he looks to re-establish himself with German outfit Augsburg.

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