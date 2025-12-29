Mohamed Salah, Antoine Semenyo and the 10 stars who could make big-money January transfers in 2026

In April, Mohamed Salah was rewarded with a new two-year contract after spearheading Liverpool's run to a second Premier League title. But some nine months on, the so-called 'Egyptian King' is poised for an acrimonious exit that threatens to damage his legacy at Anfield.

The 33-year-old accused Liverpool of throwing him "under the bus" and said he no longer had any relationship with Arne Slot after being named on the bench for the third game in a row at Leeds United on December 6. Slot immediately dropped Salah from the squad entirely for the Reds' subsequent clash with Inter in the Champions League, and suggested he would not be reinstated unless he issued an apology.

It appears the Dutchman may have got what he wanted, because Salah returned, albeit from the bench, in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton. However, when the beloved forward clapped the home fans after the game, the emotion in his eyes was clear for all to see, and some are viewing it as a final goodbye.

Salah is now at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt - and back among the goals - but long-term suitors from the Saudi Pro League have confirmed he remains a target. Salah has shown signs of decline for the first time this season, meaning this could be the last chance for the Reds to demand a mega fee, with the bargaining power gained from tying him to fresh terms unlikely to extend beyond the winter.