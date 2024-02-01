First time in five years! Spurs FINALLY win without either Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son in starting XI

First time in five years! Spurs FINALLY win without either Harry Kane or Heung-Min Son in starting XISoham MukherjeeGettyHarry KaneTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs BrentfordBrentfordHeung-Min SonBayern MunichBundesligaTottenham won a Premier League game without Harry Kane or Son Heung-min in the starting XI after more than five years against Brentford.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSpurs beat the Bees 3-2Got the three points without Kane & Son after 1837 daysPostecoglou guiding the London club in a new direction