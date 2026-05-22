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Tonda Eckert authorised Southampton spying operation as EFL condemns 'deplorable' treatment of junior staff members
Southampton punished after spying scheme exposed
Southampton were thrown out of the Championship play-offs after an independent disciplinary commission found the club guilty of multiple breaches of EFL regulations. The club also received a four-point deduction for the next season. The commission revealed that manager Eckert authorised the spying operation in an attempt to gain a tactical advantage over rivals. Southampton targeted Oxford United, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town as part of the scheme.
According to the findings, Eckert specifically wanted information on Oxford’s likely formation for caretaker boss Craig Short's first game in charge and whether Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney would be fit for the semi-final first leg. The commission concluded the information was sought to directly influence match strategy.
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Commission condemns pressure placed on junior staff
One of the strongest criticisms in the report centred on the treatment of intern William Salt, who was caught filming a Middlesbrough training session. The commission stated junior staff members were pressured into carrying out activities they believed were morally wrong.
The written findings stated: "The observations were authorised at a senior level and the task was delegated to the intern in relation to the MFC and OU incident. He declined to be involved in the IT incident. The output of the observations fed into analysis conducted by the team, it was discussed with Mr Eckert and others and it was sought as to inform strategy for the match.
"Mr Eckert accepted that he had specifically authorised the observations to obtain information about formation (in the OU incident) and the about the availability of a key player (in the MFC incident). Such information could only be sought in order to factor it into strategy. It is inherent in having information which your opponent would wish to keep private that you have a sporting advantage.
"Junior members of staff were put under pressure to carry out activities they felt were, at the least, morally wrong. Such staff were in a vulnerable position without job security."
Sporting integrity concerns drive heavy punishment
Southampton admitted to breaching EFL rules but argued they were unaware of the regulations surrounding training-ground observations introduced after the 2019 Leeds United ‘Spygate’ controversy. The commission rejected that defence and ruled the integrity of the competition had been seriously compromised.
The report added: "Public confidence was paramount. We have concluded there was a contrived and determined part from the top down to gain a competitive advantage. It involved far more than an innocent activity and a particularly deplorable approach in its use of junior members to conduct the clandestine activities of at the direction of senior personnel. The integrity of the play-off competition was seriously violated."
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FA investigation could deepen Southampton crisis
Southampton’s problems may yet worsen after the FA opened a separate investigation into the scandal. That probe could potentially lead to individual charges against Eckert. The club must now prepare for next season after a points deduction and continued scrutiny over the conduct of senior staff. The fallout is also likely to increase pressure on Southampton’s leadership ahead of the new campaign.