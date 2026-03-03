Goal.com
Renuka Odedra

South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Classic inspiration meets modern flair in South Africa’s 2026 kits.

South Africa returns to the FIFA World Cup 2026 after 16 years, and with it comes fresh kit excitement as the national team begins a new partnership with adidas starting in 2026. Drawing inspiration from the unforgettable 2010 jersey, the home kit is a symbol of pride during a defining moment for South African football and the new design honours that legacy while stepping confidently into a new era.

While the home jersey has already been officially unveiled, early looks at the away design have started circulating, putting the Bafana Bafana in the kit spotlight ahead of next summer’s tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Ahead of the World Cup kick-off, here’s everything you need to know about the South Africa home and away kits, including what they look like, when they launch and how much they’ll cost.

    South Africa Home Kit

    South Africa's partnership with adidas, starting in 2026, kicks off with a new home kit for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana. The design is a bold evolution of an iconic design that captures the spirit of South African football.

    The 2026/27 home jersey retains the unmistakable yellow base with green trim, a colour palette synonymous with national pride. Elevated detailing and refined construction modernise the silhouette, delivering a performance-driven jersey built for the demands of today’s global game.

    Most notably, the updated design pays tribute to South Africa’s 12 official languages - a powerful reflection of the nation’s diversity, unity, and shared love for football. The subtle graphic elements woven into the fabric symbolise the many voices that rise together in stadiums across the country and around the world. 

    Pricing for the home shirt is expected to mirror adidas' pricing structure for football shirts, with fan replica versions around €100 / £85 and higher-end authentic editions priced accordingly when they land in stores and online.

    The South Africa home kit will be available to buy from 20th March 2026. 

  • South Africa Away Kit

    Although South Africa's home strip is already out, the away kit for the World Cup 2026 hasn’t yet been officially released, but strong leaks and previews give a clear picture of what’s coming. According to early images circulating among kit insiders, it looks like the colourway of the home kit has been inverted with the away kit colour-drenched i  the country’s traditional green.

    It's complemented by lighter green accents and yellow for logos. Once official details are announced, pricing for the away kit is expected to mirror the home shirt’s structure, with fan replica versions around €100 / £85 and higher-end authentic editions priced accordingly when they land in stores and online.

