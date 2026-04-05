Snubbed by Man Utd! Roberto De Zerbi ‘sounded out’ Red Devils before taking Tottenham job - fuelling Michael Carrick rumours at Old Trafford

This is not the first time De Zerbi has been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat. During his time at Marseille, it was sensationally claimed he showed his players a contract offer from United to motivate them. At the time, Erik ten Hag was under immense pressure. De Zerbi allegedly told his squad: “This is where I could have been, but I put my passion before my money. I came to Marseille for the passion.” Elaborating on the recent snub, Crook added: “Speaking to people in Italy this morning... They were telling me that Roberto De Zerbi – before taking the Tottenham job — sounded out Manchester United and was told he wasn’t in the reckoning there. Is that because they have already made their mind up without making it public?”