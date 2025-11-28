Revealed: Shocking stat that suggests Chelsea have no chance of beating Arsenal in title showdown

Arteta suffered his first defeat as Arsenal manager against Chelsea in December 2019, just days into the job. Since then, he has turned the London rivalry on its head. He has won seven of the last 11 meetings, boasting a 58.3 per cent win rate that stands behind only Pep Guardiola and Kenny Dalglish among managers who have faced Chelsea at least ten times.

Asked whether Chelsea deserve to be considered genuine title rivals, Arteta chose diplomacy over provocation.

The Spanish manager said: "I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years. I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there."

When asked if he still views Chelsea as the league's best attacking force, he replied: "They were [the best last season], the sample now this season is early, so it's difficult to say. But it is one of the teams that I enjoy the most watching and they have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do and that's why they are very tough."