Flash Press Agency
Bungler to boss! Lammens completes wild redemption arc in Rome after World Cup horror show
Lammens completes Rome redemption after World Cup blunder
Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens produced a match-winning display to help Belgium secure an impressive 2-0 UEFA Nations League victory against Italy in Rome. The 24-year-old shot-stopper made two crucial saves at 1-0, completing a personal turnaround after his costly error against Spain in the World Cup quarter-finals.
Newly appointed national coach Mark van Bommel placed full trust in Lammens between the posts in Rome.
The keeper rewarded that faith with an authoritative performance to silence recent criticism.
- Photo News
Goalkeeper opens up on emotional recovery following quarter-final error
Reflecting on his journey since July's World Cup exit in Los Angeles, Lammens admitted that overcoming the public scrutiny required immense mental fortitude. He thanked his inner circle for their unwavering support while emphasizing the fast-moving nature of elite football.
Lammens expressed relief at proving his true quality on the international stage once again.
"It was difficult to get over that," Lammens admitted following the 2-0 win. "It was a very emotional moment. I wanted to help my team and my country, but that didn't really work out that day. It was unfortunate, but that is football. I tried to turn the page as quickly as possible."
Lammens addresses Courtois competition under Van Bommel
With Thibaut Courtois opting to skip Nations League fixtures, Lammens has taken full advantage of his starting opportunity under Van Bommel. The duo previously worked together at Antwerp, where Van Bommel predicted Lammens would become Belgium's future long-term custodian.
Despite his star performance, Lammens remains respectful of Courtois' world-class stature within the national setup.
"Thibaut has proven a lot, he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Lammens noted. "There will always be a place for him. I'm not focused on whether he plays when he comes back. I will always do my best, whether I am in goal or not."
- Photo News
Belgium prepare for Paris showdown against France
Lammens praised Van Bommel's immediate impact, highlighting the manager's clear tactical communication and emphasis on intensity during team meetings. Belgium look to build on their solid defensive foundation as they turn their attention to their next fixture.
Van Bommel's side prepare to travel to Paris to face France in their upcoming Nations League clash.
Lammens aims to retain his place in goal following his heroics in Rome.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting