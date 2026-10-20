AFP
Senegal forced to wait until late November for CAS verdict on disputed AFCON title awarded to Morocco
Legal deliberations delay final ruling
The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) must wait until the end of November to learn whether the Court of Arbitration for Sport will reinstate the Africa Cup of Nations crown awarded to Morocco. Legal arguments from both nations and the Confederation of African Football were heard in Lausanne on October 8. That appeal follows the January 18 final in Rabat, where the visitors beat the hosts 1-0 after extra time.
- AFP
Comprehensive judgement replaces rapid verdict
Although sport's highest court initially indicated that a verdict would arrive within days of the hearing, the panel has opted to issue a full ruling complete with detailed legal grounds, known as a CAS Award. Confirming the revised timeline on Monday, CAS said in an official statement: "This process will require several weeks, with the CAS Award expected at the end of November 2026."
Speaking outside the hearing earlier this month, CAS director general Matthieu Reeb had remarked: "I know it's a long wait for the fans a few months after the final between Senegal and Morocco. I expect the decision to come not today, not tomorrow, but a few days later. The facts are set, are clear and the discussions will be on some procedural issues and legal aspects."
Pitch walkout sparks title forfeiture
The controversy stems from a 14-minute stoppage late in regulation time when several Senegal players walked off the pitch and returned to the dressing room in protest after a penalty was awarded against them. Once play resumed, Morocco missed the spot-kick and the visitors netted an extra-time winner.
However, CAF's Appeal Board stripped them of the trophy in March, ruling that walking off constituted a forfeit and awarding the hosts a 3-0 default victory. Lodging their appeal on March 25, the Lions of Teranga argued that the referee's decision is final and he permitted the match to be completed.
- AFP
Binding arbitration determines continental champions
The three-man panel is chaired by French sports law specialist Gerald Simon alongside Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Hamburg-based lawyer and University of Zurich professor Ulrich Haas. Their eventual award carries the same legal weight as a national court judgement under the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards. That binding verdict can then be enforced by sports federations or state courts.
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