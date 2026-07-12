Senegal sack head coach Pape Thiaw after disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign

The defining moment of Thiaw’s downfall came during a dramatic round-of-32 clash against Belgium. Senegal appeared to be cruising toward the next round, holding a commanding 2-0 lead as late as the 86th minute. However, a catastrophic defensive collapse saw them concede two goals in the dying embers of regulation time before ultimately losing the tie to a penalty in extra time.

It was a frustrating tournament overall for the West African side, who only narrowly progressed to the knockout rounds. After suffering defeats to France and Norway in the group stage, Senegal managed to qualify as one of the best third-place teams only after a dominant five-goal victory over Iraq. The lack of stability throughout the competition ultimately forced the FSF's hand.