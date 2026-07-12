Getty Images Sport
Senegal sack head coach Pape Thiaw after disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign
Failure at the World Cup leads to dismissal
The FSF released a formal statement clarifying the motivations behind the move, saying: "After a thorough evaluation of the sporting results and prospects of the national team, the Executive Committee deemed it necessary to initiate this procedure in the best interests of Senegalese football." The federation confirmed that president Abdoulaye Fall will hold a press conference on Monday to further explain the "reasons behind this decision" and "to discuss the future" of the national team.
- Getty Images Sport
Late collapse against Belgium seals Thiaw's fate
The defining moment of Thiaw’s downfall came during a dramatic round-of-32 clash against Belgium. Senegal appeared to be cruising toward the next round, holding a commanding 2-0 lead as late as the 86th minute. However, a catastrophic defensive collapse saw them concede two goals in the dying embers of regulation time before ultimately losing the tie to a penalty in extra time.
It was a frustrating tournament overall for the West African side, who only narrowly progressed to the knockout rounds. After suffering defeats to France and Norway in the group stage, Senegal managed to qualify as one of the best third-place teams only after a dominant five-goal victory over Iraq. The lack of stability throughout the competition ultimately forced the FSF's hand.
A tenure defined by controversy
Thiaw’s time in charge was not without its share of bizarre headlines, most notably during the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Although Senegal initially celebrated a final victory, Thiaw sparked controversy by ordering his players off the pitch when Morocco were awarded a stoppage-time penalty, which Brahim Diaz subsequently missed. The ensuing 17-minute delay cast a shadow over the tournament, and while Pape Gueye eventually scored an extra-time winner, Morocco were awarded the victory by an appeals committee two months later.
This incident, along with the subsequent legal battles regarding the AFCON final result, created a sense of instability around the national team setup. The tension behind the scenes was further exposed when Gueye announced, following Senegal's World Cup elimination, that he would be "taking a break" from playing for his country while the current management remained in charge.
- Getty Images Sport
Internal friction and contractual disputes
Beyond the results on the pitch, Thiaw's relationship with the FSF appeared strained for several months. In May, rumors circulated that the coach had refused to board a flight to the United States for World Cup preparations because his contract had expired in February. The FSF was forced to issue a statement at the time to "categorically" deny these reports, but the speculation regarding his long-term future never truly dissipated.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting