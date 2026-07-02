Outraged Senegal star threatens to never play for his country again in extraordinary Instagram post immediately after World Cup exit

In a move that has sent shockwaves through African football, Gueye has announced he will no longer represent Senegal as long as the current coaching staff remains in place. The declaration came via a social media post just hours after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated from the World Cup in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Belgium.

Gueye, who had been a key figure for his country during the tournament, did not hold back in his assessment of the management. Writing on his Instagram story, the midfielder stated: "l'Il be back to give you a few words regarding elimination... but l announce today that as long as it's this technical staff l'II take a break from the selection."

Instagram/p.gueye24







