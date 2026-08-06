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Sell in 2027 or earn new contract? Why Marcus Rashford is worth transfer risk by Man Utd despite downing tools prior to Aston Villa & Barcelona loans
Rashford had been hoping to seal Barcelona transfer
It remains to be seen what the rest of the summer transfer window in 2026 has in store for Rashford. He had been, on the back of a productive stint at Barcelona last season, been hoping to unpack bags on a permanent basis at Camp Nou.
No purchase option was taken up there, having also failed to convince Aston Villa that he was worth taking a full-time punt on. That situation is leading Rashford back to Manchester, following his efforts at the World Cup finals in North America.
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Is Rashford still committed to the Man Utd cause?
Inevitable questions are being asked of whether United should be wiping the slate clean, with ex-Red Devils winger Sharpe - speaking in association with NetBet - telling GOAL when asked if the 28-year-old’s head and heart now lie elsewhere: “It's a difficult one, isn't it? Marcus Rashford's situation.
“He's such a good player. I thought we saw little bits in the World Cup again of his qualities, but it's just about what's between his ears. It always has been with Marcus Rashford.
“I think he sort of looked like he wasn't too bothered just before he left and downed tools a little bit. I don't know whether that was something personal off the field that was bothering him or something around management or something at the club, but he went to Barcelona, had a good season, was obviously looking to stay at Barcelona. That's not come off and does he come back again?
“I think talent-wise and how good he is as a player, I think he would be a real valuable asset to get back in the United squad. It's just whether Marcus wants to be part of it, wants to be involved in it and whether his heart and head is elsewhere. In that case, it makes it very difficult for him to come back.
“I'm sure Michael Carrick would welcome him and look after him and put an arm around him, but it's just whether Marcus wants to play at the club and feels like his future's there.”
Transfer or contract: What Rashford's future could hold
With nobody meeting United’s demands for Rashford, despite his asking price dropping of late, the Red Devils are willing to give the Manchester native another chance. He still has two years left to run on a lucrative £325,000-a-week contract.
With that in mind, sale opportunities could be explored again in 2027 if a reunion does not play out as planned. Sharpe added: “That is one positive way of looking at it. You can get a year out of him and see how he stacks up.
“You can even put it on the plate that if he has a good season, he can get a new contract because obviously with a year to go, he'll still be worth a few quid, but also you could tie down a longer-term contract if he plays well and starts performing.
“So, not a bad situation and I think they'd probably prefer to, if he doesn't want to be there, get him off the wage bill so they can bring other people in that do want to be there. But like I say, he's an unbelievable talent and would be a real addition to the squad.”
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Rashford's last appearance & goals for Man Utd
Rashford made the last of his 426 appearances for United in a Europa League clash with Viktoria Plzen on December 12, 2024. Earlier that month, he bagged a brace in a Premier League date with Everton and moved into 138 strikes for the Red Devils.
He has been out of sight for 18 months, but has rarely been out of mind at Old Trafford. If Carrick can get the 78-cap England star firing again, then he will feel like a new signing of sorts for a club that are determined to force their way back into contention for major honours at home and abroad.
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