Savinho snatched! Spurs smash spending past £300m with massive £85m Manchester City raid

According to ESPN, Tottenham have agreed a deal worth up to £85 million with Manchester City to sign winger Savinho. Spurs will pay an initial £75m plus a further £10m in performance-related add-ons, ending a long pursuit that dates back to last summer.

The 22-year-old will now undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract in north London. Sources also confirm that Tottenham remain in ongoing talks regarding a separate deal for City forward Omar Marmoush.