Sarina Wiegman's last dance? Lionesses begin quest for 2027 Women's World Cup glory amid uncertainty over England manager's future

But while there is no reason at all to believe otherwise, it is the one big question that lingers over this England team as they look ahead to the future. Wiegman's contract is up at the end of that World Cup and she said in that same press conference in February that there is "no update" on her future.

"It's pretty far away, the World Cup," she added. "I've said before, we are in conversations all the time and we're still very happy from both sides. We are now really focusing on this qualification. We want to qualify and the best possible way to do that is in June. We're going for that and let's first do that."

It was around this time in the previous tournament cycle that Wiegman signed her latest contract extension, that in January 2024, just after the 2023 Women's World Cup and shortly before qualifying for the 2025 European Championship began. But now eight months removed from Euro 2025 glory and with qualifying for the 2027 Women's World Cup starting on Tuesday against Ukraine, it's unclear if Wiegman will be around beyond the next tournament.

Could the most successful coach in Lionesses history be entering her 'last dance'? Or is this merely a formality that will be sorted out over the course of the next few months? Will Wiegman be at the head of this England team beyond 2027? Or does the Football Association (FA) need to start thinking about life after the Dutchwoman?