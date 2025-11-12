Getty Images Sport
Santos defend 'misunderstood genius' Neymar after media backlash against Brazil star's behaviour in Flamengo defeat
Neymar rages as Santos struggles continue
Neymar has found himself in the spotlight again, for all the wrong reasons, with another display of petulance. The Brazilian refused to watch the end of his team's match after being substituted and was also left visibly frustrated on the pitch after one particular tactical demand was ignored by his team-mates. Neymar was labelled "slow" and "a disgrace" in the media after the 3-2 defeat and was also warned he will not make the Brazil squad for World Cup 2026 on current form.
A report from Globo also claimed that Neymar is "no longer a unanimous favourite at Santos" and that his behaviour during the game "irritated teammates and management". The report adds that "Neymar exposed the other players to ridicule on several occasions, without helping the team to react in the match".
Santos leap to defence of Neymar
Alexandre Mattos, the executive director of football at Santos, has since defended his superstar in a post on Instagram: "Geniuses are misunderstood, it has always been that way in human history. They think ahead of their time, they do things differently, they make a difference… they are insatiable for challenges, for change, for goals that few manage to achieve… they leave legacies, they make history…But they are also human beings, they get things right and wrong, they smile and cry, they have feelings, a heart, they breathe, they live and survive life's blows…You are like that, a genius… those who know you know the human being you are, the heart you have, the humility you exude, the concern you have for everyone, the father and friend you are…They try to defeat you, they can't, they try to knock you down, you get up, everything is bigger for you, but you are bigger than everything…Do you know why? Because you have God in your heart… a good aura…My brother, you will never be alone… be sure that I'm here to take life's blows with you… your family is, your friends are, your companions are…You are admired and adored by me and by everyone who knows you, by billions around the world who dream of being like you… you earned this, you deserve this…Difficult moments make men stronger!! I'm always with you!!! Through thick and thin….We are!!!"
Neymar future in doubt as Santos battle relegation
Santos's defeat to Flamengo means the club remain mired in a relegation battle after 32 games and are two points from safety. Relegation could have a huge bearing on whether Neymar stays at the club past the end of the current campaign. The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, although club chief Marcelo Teixeira has confirmed Santos want the superstar to stay. However, Neymar is planning to leave if Santos are relegated at the end of the season, according to ESPN Brasil.Neymar has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, which would see him link up with former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Lionel Messi, while his father has previously talked of interest from Champions League clubs.
Neymar and Santos face huge game
Santos and Neymar return to action on Saturday with a huge fixture against league leaders Palmeiras. The Brazilian superstar will know his team can ill-afford to drop any more points if they are to avoid the drop but face a very tough test against the Copa Libertadores finalists. If Santos are to get anything out of the game, they will surely need Neymar to be at very best and lead by example at the Estádio Urbano Caldeira.
