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Sandro Tonali heading to Tottenham after Newcastle agree deal worth up to £100m
Record-breaking transfer details
According to The Athletic, Tottenham have struck a monumental deal to acquire Tonali for an initial fee of £92.5m, with an additional £7.5m in add-ons tied to Champions League qualifications over the course of his contract. If fully met, the total package will eclipse the potential £85m that Tottenham have reportedly agreed to pay West Ham for Mateus Fernandes, making Tonali the most expensive acquisition in club history.
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Rebuilding the Tottenham midfield
Tottenham have enjoyed an incredibly busy summer transfer window so far as they look to build a formidable team. Andy Robertson and Marco Senesi have already arrived as free agents, while Jan Paul van Hecke joined from Brighton for £52m.
Tonali and Fernandes will join an already deep Tottenham midfield that currently includes Conor Gallagher, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall.
However, Bergvall has recently informed the club of his strong desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere. Adding Tonali to this mix provides crucial experience and undeniable quality, ensuring Tottenham have the necessary depth to compete fiercely on multiple fronts.
Overcoming past setbacks at Newcastle
Tonali originally moved to Newcastle from Milan in July 2023 for a fee in the region of £60.5m. However, he received an immediate 10-month suspension in October of that year after the Italian Football Federation found him guilty of breaching gambling rules. Consequently, Tonali missed the remainder of his debut season and the 2024 European Championship.
Since returning in August 2024, he has been outstanding, making 110 appearances for Newcastle, scoring 10 goals, and providing 10 assists alongside Bruno Guimaraes. Last season, Tonali made 53 appearances across all competitions and scored three times, helping Newcastle secure a 12th place finish in the Premier League and reach the Champions League last-16.
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What comes next for Tonali?
Tonali is not playing at this summer’s World Cup across the United States, Canada, and Mexico as Italy failed to qualify. Instead, he will now focus entirely on finalising his transfer to Tottenham. Once the deal is completed, he will immediately join his new teammates for pre-season training.