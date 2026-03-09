Getty
Sandro Tonali told he 'deserves to play for a big team' in brutal blow to Newcastle as Man Utd and Arsenal eye 'top dollar' transfer for Italian midfielder
Tonali contract: Why Newcastle star comes with a huge asking price
Newcastle have Tonali tied to a contract through to 2029, with that deal including the option for a further 12-month extension. They are under no pressure to sell and remain in a position to demand the highest possible fee for a prized asset if offers are to be received in the not too distant future.
It was suggested at the end of the winter recruitment window that Tonali was registering on the radar at Arsenal. Talk of an official approach being made was quickly played down, but the Gunners are said to be admirers of a domestic rival that has overcome plenty of challenges in order to become a top-flight star in England.
United and Chelsea are also in the market for additions to their respective engine rooms, with both hoping to have the funds generated by Champions League qualification at their disposal this summer. It may be that they decide to test Newcastle’s resolve when it comes to retaining Tonali’s services - with the Magpies in danger of missing out on a top-seven finish this term.
- Getty
Could Tonali end up at Man Utd, Arsenal or Chelsea?
Quizzed on whether Tonali could be on the move, ex-Italy international and Newcastle loanee Rossi - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “He deserves it. He's been a great player for Newcastle. He was great at Milan, great for Newcastle.
“He's a leader out there. He provides a lot of quality, but also quantity. So, these are rare players in our game today. So, he deserves to play for a big team for sure. The price tags today in football are crazy. So, you're definitely going to be paying top dollar for a player like him.”
Revealed: When a decision on Tonali's future will be made
Tonali’s agent claims that talks regarding price tags and potential landing spots are for another day, with Giuseppe Riso telling Tuttosport when delivering an update on his client’s future: “These transfer discussions will take place later. We'll see how the season ends and then we'll decide what to do.
“There's no preference at the moment. It's still early. What we're saying today won't apply tomorrow. Newcastle couldn't let him go now, and there's no point in moving, especially since Sandro is very attached to the club. We'll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”
- Getty
Could Italy international & ex-Everton forward Kean return to the Premier League?
Another Italy international that may have some big decisions to make at the end of the season is Moise Kean. He has been back among the goals of late, finding the target in three of his last five appearances, and has registered 34 efforts across 74 outings for Fiorentina since joining them in 2024.
Kean is now a more mature performer, at 26 years of age, than the one that struggled to make an impact at Everton between 2019 and 2021. A return to the Premier League has been mooted for the former Juventus striker.
Asked whether Kean would be better prepared for that challenge the second time around, ex-Viola frontman Rossi said: “He had a great season last year. This year, he's struggling. He's struggling a little bit. He's finding his form again this past month, which is great for Fiorentina. They definitely need his goals.
“But, yeah, he's somebody who could provide that physicality up top, that pace up top, and that finishing, which is something he's been good at. So, yes, he has more experience, he has more baggage now that he's 26. So, I think if he does come to the Premier League, I think it's going to be a very positive thing for him.”
It remains to be seen where Tonali and Kean will be plying their respective trades next season, with interest in their services expected to be shown when another transfer window opens for business.
Advertisement