Ryan Reynolds calls Rob Mac a 'sick f*ck' after huge Wrexham future announcement

Mac has officially gone on the record to manage supporter expectations regarding the redevelopment of the iconic Racecourse Ground. After months of speculation, the "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star has confirmed exactly when the "butts in seats" phase will begin for the highly anticipated new Kop stand.

Speaking to Collider, Mac stated: “I am going to say this publicly, just because it is easier once you say it publicly. It is going to be ready for the start of the 2027-28 season. It is going to be open for business, and that means butts in seats. Not next season, but the season after that. There will be people sitting in the seats, watching football, eating concessions, and hopefully we will be in whatever league we're in.”



