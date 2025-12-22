Ruben Amorim needs a miracle! Bruno Fernandes' injury is catastrophic for a Man Utd squad already down to its bare bones

In October, United part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe moved to quash talk of Amorim's position being under threat, saying he wants to give the ex-Sporting CP boss three years to prove himself as a "great coach" at Old Trafford. That was the right call given the signs of progress, but as ever at a club the size of United, results are the only thing that really dictate the manager's future, and with the midway point of the campaign almost upon us, they are still not good enough.

The Red Devils produced another improved performance at Aston Villa on Sunday, but still slipped to their fifth Premier League loss of the season, ultimately undone by the brilliance of Morgan Rogers. As a consequence, Amorim's side are 13 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after just 17 games and three behind Liverpool in fifth, which is likely to be the last Champions League spot once again due to the English top-flight's strength in UEFA's coefficients rankings.

With only two wins in their last eight, United are not showing the consistency required to secure a return to Europe's top table. That's partly a mentality issue, but the main reason is the short supply of real quality running through the squad, an issue laid bare with Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui all now away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Amorim doesn't have the luxury of strength in depth, so it was always going to be an uphill battle to maintain a Champions League push. But he needs a miracle after seeing evergreen club captain Bruno Fernandes come off injured at Villa. Make no mistake, losing Fernandes, the one constant for United in terms of level and availability, is a catastrophic blow that could completely derail the season and leave Ratcliffe under huge pressure to pull the plug on the Amorim project two years early.