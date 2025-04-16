Ruben Amorim explains why it's 'really important' Rory McIlroy parades his Masters trophy at Old Trafford to help Man Utd as he invites golf sensation to meet him in person
Following his stunning victory at the Masters, Manchester United have invited Rory McIllroy to bring the trophy to Old Trafford.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- United have invited McIlroy to Old Trafford
- McIlroy clinched Grand Slam with Masters win
- Amorim believes it's important he brings trophy