Ruben Amorim following Enzo Maresca's blueprint?! Man Utd boss' future in serious jeopardy after pointed outburst amid growing tensions with Red Devils board
Amorim angers Man Utd board with rant at Elland Road
Amorim, who has struggled for consistency throughout his reign as Red Devils boss, delivered an explosive post-match press conference after seeing United held to a 1-1 draw by old adversaries Leeds at Elland Road.
He claimed to be deserving of more power and authority than he is currently granted and revealed that he plans to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract, regardless of what happens between now and that deal expiring in 2027. Those comments have, according to talkSPORT, not gone down well with United’s board.
What Amorim said in angry rant
Amorim told reporters during an angry rant, with the Portuguese hinting at his position being undermined by those working above him: "I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not [Antonio] Conte, [Thomas] Tuchel, or [Jose] Mourinho but I'm the manager of Manchester United. It's going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I'm not going to quit. I'll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."
He went on to say: "I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.
"If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach. In every department - the scouting department, the sporting director needs to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on."
Future questions: Will Man Utd sack Amorim?
According to talkSPORT, "Amorim's fractured relationship with director of football Jason Wilcox is viewed by sources close to United as making his long-term position uncertain". Tension in the Red Devils camp is said to have boiled over after Wilcox and Co urged Amorim to be "more tactically flexible" in his approach - with the 40-year-old’s 3-4-3 system attracting plenty of criticism.
Amorim’s future, and willingness to fulfil his contract, is now in doubt. The report goes on to claim that: "If it comes down to a power struggle between Amorim and Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada is expected to back the latter".
Broken promises: Why Amorim is frustrated
Amorim, who inherited the reins at Old Trafford in November 2024, is said to be of the opinion that transfer promises have been broken, with a quiet January now being lined up by United.
Their head coach had been hoping to move for a Premier League proven striker in the summer of 2025 - such as Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins - but was handed £74 million ($99m) Slovenian frontman Benjamin Sesko instead.
Amorim also wanted the Red Devils to be in the hunt for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo, who has a £65m ($87m) release clause in his contract, but the Ghana international now appears destined to link up with arch-rivals Manchester City.
Borrowed time: Will Amorim get to see out Man Utd contract?
United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated in the past that Amorim should be given his full three-year deal in which to prove his worth and get United - who missed out on European qualification last season - back on track.
There are now said to be "reservations in the Old Trafford boardroom regarding the Portuguese". He has collected just 24 wins from 63 games at the helm, with 21 defeats being suffered over the course of that tenure.
Chelsea proved when parting with Maresca - after seeing him speak out against the club - that patience can wear thin quickly when it comes to prominent Premier League posts. It may be that United opt to open a new manager search of their own, with Amorim now on borrowed time as the Red Devils sit sixth in the table and face the threat of tumbling down the English top flight if stability cannot be established on and off the field.
