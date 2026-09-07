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'You can't rattle me, mate!' - Goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr laughs off mind games after scoring two penalties
Historic brace rescues draw
The Telstar shot-stopper created Eredivisie history after scoring a dramatic brace of penalties to rescue a point with his side reduced to 10 men from the 22nd minute. Facing a two-goal deficit in the second half, Koeman Jr pulled one back on 63 minutes before dispatching a 101st-minute equaliser deep into stoppage time. His heroics saw him become the first goalkeeper in the history of the Dutch top flight to score twice in a single match.
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Shot-stopper brushes off pressure
The son of former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman was quick to underline his self-belief when facing mind games from the opposition before stepping up for the second spot-kick. Speaking in front of the ESPNcameras after the match, Koeman Jr said: "I'm top of the list, you've seen that. I can just take a good penalty and I'm confident, so there's no doubt."
Asked about taking a deep breath beforehand, he added: "You know how it goes. They start talking to you - the goalkeeper [Thijs Jansen] and the striker... But you can't rattle me, mate. You just take a moment for yourself and focus."
Deadly technique seals milestone
Koeman Jr's composure from 12 yards came as no surprise after he previously converted the decisive penalty against FC Volendam in May to preserve Telstar's top-flight status.
Before VAR intervened to upgrade an initial free-kick into a second penalty, the goalkeeper had even prepared to take the set-piece himself: "I thought: maybe I'll take the free-kick too. But everyone in the team was already saying it was inside the box.
"I'm very pleased with it. It's great to take responsibility, but the lads put in the hard work today. It was the same corner, yeah. Maybe I should change it up sometime. But if it's hit with power, they can't save it."
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Gruelling road tests await
Telstar will look to build on this dramatic momentum when they travel to face FC Twente on Wednesday, September 9. Cambuur, meanwhile, must quickly regroup after throwing away a two-goal advantage ahead of hosting NEC on Saturday. Koeman Jr's composure and the resilience shown by the White Lions with 10 men provide valuable confidence amid a congested domestic schedule.
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