VIDEO: Ronald Koeman's goalkeeper son scores penalty to save Telstar from Eredivisie relegation

In a scene reminiscent of his father’s famous strikes for Barcelona and the Netherlands, Koeman Jr. became the ultimate hero for Telstar in the final game of the season.

Facing a high-stakes clash against fellow strugglers Volendam, the goalkeeper knew that only a result would guarantee his side safety from the dreaded relegation playoffs.

The afternoon began in nightmare fashion for the shot-stopper as Koeman Jr. conceded an opening goal to Anthony Descotte inside the very first minute of play. However, Telstar displayed remarkable resilience, with Danny Bakker finding an equaliser to make it 1-1 before the half-time whistle blew.