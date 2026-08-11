Ronald Araujo names Virgil van Dijk as 'role model' after completing Liverpool transfer

The 27-year-old arrives at Anfield with a glittering resume, having secured three La Liga titles during his time at Barcelona, where he was recently appointed club captain. One of the most intriguing prospects of Araujo's arrival is the potential defensive partnership he could form with Liverpool captain Van Dijk. The Uruguayan was quick to point out that the Dutchman has long been a figure he has looked up to from afar.

Speaking to the club's official website, Araujo was glowing in his assessment of his new teammate, stating: "We all know what a great player Virgil is. He’s a real reference point for the team and he’s a kind of role model and reference for me personally as well. I’m looking forward to lining up alongside him hopefully and spending time with him both on the field and off it as well. I am excited to have that opportunity and enjoy learning from him, playing alongside him. With hard work, I think we can achieve good things together as a partnership and as a defence."