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'He was the toughest player I faced' - Romario pays tribute to AC Milan and Italy legend Franco Baresi
Romario mourns defensive icon
The football world is in mourning following the death of Milan and Italy legend Baresi at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer. Former Brazil striker Romario shared an emotional tribute to remember the legendary defender, who was a formidable rival at both club and international levels. Their most iconic encounter came in the 1994 World Cup final in Pasadena, when Baresi made a miraculous return just three weeks after undergoing meniscus surgery.
Brazil legend remembers opponent
Writing on his Instagram account, Romario expressed his grief at the passing of the iconic defender while recalling their fierce battles on the pitch: "Guys, today football woke up a lot sadder with the death of Franco Baresi.
"When I was playing for PSV Eindhoven, I faced Milan twice, and I could already tell that Baresi was incredible. Then we met again in the 1994 World Cup Final, one of the most important matches of our lives."
The former Barcelona striker, who suffered a 4-0 defeat against Milan in the 1994 European Cup final while Baresi was suspended, went on to deliver the ultimate compliment to the Italian legend: "I can say it without a single doubt, he was the toughest player I faced in my career."
Baresi left indelible legacy
Baresi spent his entire 20-year senior career with Milan, winning three Champions League titles and six Serie A crowns before hanging up his boots.
Beyond their competitive fixtures, Romario's admiration for the iconic defender led to him featuring in Baresi's testimonial match at San Siro: "In 1997, I had the honour of participating in his farewell game. The guy was on another level! He was a symbol of Milan and the Italy team. One of the greatest defenders in history."
The 1994 World Cup winner concluded his heartfelt message by offering his condolences to Baresi's family and loved ones: "I send my respect for everything he did for football, and my affection to his family and friends. May God receive him in peace. Thank you, Baresi."
- AFP
Football world honours Baresi
Baresi's passing has triggered a global wave of tributes from clubs, players, and notable individuals across the sport to honour his lasting legacy. Milan are expected to stage special tributes during their upcoming domestic and European fixtures to commemorate their iconic former captain. Baresi's tactical mastery and leadership will permanently endure as the gold standard for generations of modern central defenders.
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