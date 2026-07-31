'Great sadness' - Tributes flow in for Franco Baresi as AC Milan confirm legendary defender has passed away

Former Italy goalkeeper Dino Zoff paid tribute to his legendary compatriot. The World Cup winner highlighted Baresi's immense impact both on and off the pitch.

"It's a moment of great sadness for the passing of an extraordinary person, a footballer." Zoff remembers Baresi. "Franco was a kind person and a champion on and off the field. It's truly a heavy loss for his family, for the fans, and for Italian football. As a player, he won at all levels - cups, league titles, and with the national team - all with great merit. Franco's loss is a loss for all of Italian sport."