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Rodri 'very keen' on Real Madrid transfer as he looks to follow Pep Guardiola through Man City exit
A legendary era ends at the Etihad
The catalyst for this potential blockbuster transfer is the impending departure of Guardiola, according to Marca. After a decade of unprecedented dominance, the Catalan coach is set to bring his legendary tenure at Man City to an end this summer. This move has fundamentally altered the future of several key players who were intrinsically linked to the manager's project.
For Rodri, Guardiola was a mentor who transformed him into arguably the best defensive midfielder in the world. With his manager departing, the emotional and professional ties keeping Rodri in the Premier League have significantly weakened, paving the way for a return to his home city.
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Real Madrid's long-standing admiration
Real Madrid have never hidden their admiration for the 29-year-old. Since the retirement of Toni Kroos, the need for a player capable of dictating the tempo from deep has become a priority at the Bernabeu. The club hierarchy believes Rodri is the perfect solution to provide the equilibrium that has occasionally been lacking in their star-studded squad.
The timing aligns with a major managerial shift in the Spanish capital. Jose Mourinho has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to become the next Real Madrid manager, and the club are preparing for an aggressive recruitment drive. Rodri is viewed as the priority signing to anchor this next chapter of the club's history.
City hold the cards with a 2027 contract
While Rodri is reportedly "very keen" to return to Spain, prying him away from Manchester remains a formidable task. He is under contract until 2027, and City are notoriously tough negotiators. Losing their tactical anchor simultaneously with their legendary manager is a scenario the English champions will fight to avoid, especially given how much the team struggled during his absence through injury last season.
However, Rodri's immense physical and technical qualities make him worth the battle for Madrid. Standing at over 1.90m, he offers a unique blend of presence and refinement. He is a master of dictating play, knowing exactly when to accelerate attacks and when to apply pressure, making him the ideal successor to the iconic midfield trio of Kroos, Luka Modric, and Casemiro.
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Mending fences and moving forward
The relationship between Rodri and Real Madrid has not always been perfect. There were minor institutional tensions following the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony and the club's decision to boycott the event. However, Florentino Perez has reportedly acted to smooth things over, recognising that the player's quality transcends any temporary disagreements.
For now, Rodri remains focused on finishing the season strongly with Man City and looking ahead to the World Cup with Spain. However, if the right financial and sporting circumstances align this summer, the man who has spent years as the heartbeat of one of the Premier League's best team could finally be coming home to lead the midfield in the Spanish capital.