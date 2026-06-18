Roberto Martinez's future decided? Cristiano Ronaldo reunion likely after World Cup as Portugal boss begins Al-Nassr talks

Martinez is in advanced negotiations to become the next head coach of Al-Nassr, according to A Bola. The Spanish tactician, who is currently leading Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, is expected to step down from his international duties once the tournament concludes to succeed Jorge Jesus in Riyadh.

The discussions between Martinez and the Saudi Arabian giants are understood to have commenced prior to the start of the World Cup. With his contract with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) nearing its expiration, the former Everton and Belgium boss is exploring a return to club management for the first time since 2016.