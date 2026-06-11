‘Too much of a risk’ - Chelsea flop rules Liam Rosenior out of race for Premier League post as ex-Fulham star airs Frank Lampard hope

Another ex-Chelsea boss, in the form of Blues legend Lampard, is also said to be registering on Fulham’s recruitment radar. His reputation in coaching circles has been rebuilt at Coventry - with the Sky Blues being returned to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

There is still a job to be done there, but could the 47-year-old be talked into jumping ship before the many challenges of life in the top-flight are faced in the West Midlands?

Murphy said when presented with that poser: “I would understand another club trying to get him. What he's done at Coventry is nothing short of remarkable in a short space of time. The way they play football, he's improved players, knows the Premier League like the back of his hand, managed in the Prem for Everton and Chelsea.

“I just can't see, when he's done that job getting them up and got the fans behind him, why... Well, there's always a why - security, finances, there's loads of reasons for managers and players to move. We all know that. I would understand Fulham trying, but I would be surprised if Frank's loyalty didn't keep him there, just to give it one go at Coventry and try and keep them up.

“If he does manage to keep them up, a bit like Sunderland this year, it'd be a phenomenal achievement with the budget they've had. They haven't been bouncing around from the Premier League to the Championship. They haven't got a squad full of Premier League or half-Premier League players. I think he'll see the challenge through. Although, part of me would be pleased if Fulham got him. Sorry, Coventry fans.”