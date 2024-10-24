‘Rihanna hanging off his arm’ – Why ‘odd marriage’ with A$AP Rocky can deliver Wrexham-esque rewards for Tranmere as they follow Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney blueprint Tranmere Wrexham Showbiz League Two League One

Tranmere have been told why an “odd marriage” with A$AP Rocky, who has “Rihanna hanging off his arm”, could deliver Wrexham-esque rewards.