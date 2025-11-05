Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Ruben Amorim is incredibly RELATED to one of his Man Utd players in the most random way imaginable
Amorim's relative revealed
As per The Sun, Amorim's distant relative is none other than defender Diogo Dalot, who has been a regular starter at United since the former Sporting boss took over. They are both great-great-grandsons of Carlos Dallot, who was born in France and toured Europe as a performer with his siblings Jose and Julia.
Dalot has previously confirmed that his family has French origins, and that the circus performers permanently relocated to the Portuguese city of his birth, Braga.
The 26-year-old is now able to call his manager part of the family away from their working relationship. Dalot has started 39 times in Amorim's 54 matches in charge of United, including the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. However, the Portuguese international was the first man taken off after Forest went into a 2-1 lead early in the second half.
Amorim said of that decision: "If you see Dalot, many times Dalot has the ball with space to make the cross, but he’s a right footer, he’s always inside without space. The only [alternative] is Patrick (Dorgu), you are going to do the same thing. When you have the ball, go to the side and cross, the space is there. Because if you want to come inside [Matheus] Cunha is always there to receive the ball."
Dalot key to Man Utd's resurgence
United have been enjoying an upturn in form under Amorim after a tricky start to the season, but Dalot has been an ever-reliable servant for his manager as he continues to embed his philosophy and system at Old Trafford. So far this term, the defender has played as a right and left wing-back, as well as part of the three. In 2025-26, Dalot has made eight Premier League appearances and is now up to 219 in total for the Red Devils. He cost the club £18 million ($23m) from Porto in 2018.
Amorim's biggest believer
At the height of a dark period for Amorim that came with a lot of scrutiny, Dalot was one of the few who stood up for his manager. In the troubles of last term, with United scrambling to avoid being pulled into a relegation scrap and fighting to win the Europa League, the defender claimed that if he is given time, Amorim can lead the club to the Premier League title, a feat not achieved since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge in 2013. Speaking in an interview, Dalot said: "If you want me to be completely honest, with this manager, I think we can win a Premier League. I think realistically we can win. But then it becomes the most difficult thing to hear as a fan: that it will take time. I understand. I'm a player but, at the same time, I know what you feel. I know that this club is thirsty to win and everybody wants to win. We're not talking about cups – I know that is important, to win trophies – but what brought this club to what it is is big trophies.
"I think we can win a Premier League with this manager, but at the same time, we need to create an environment where he has everything set for what he wants from the players. We need to also adapt to the system. It will take some time. Obviously we cannot think too much ahead, but I'm really convinced that the way he conducts himself, the way that he communicates with players, the idea that he has... we can do it. Now it becomes the most difficult part, but being really honest and positive about it, I think we can win big trophies with this manager."
A long road ahead
The Red Devils still look a way off being able to compete with the likes of Arsenal and rivals Man City for the title. But there has definitely been improvement at United, which has coincided with the summer arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. Next up for the Manchester club is a trip to Tottenham on Saturday, a match Amorim will be keen to win after suffering humiliation in the Europa League final last season at the hands of their Premier League rivals.
