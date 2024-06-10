Revealed: Date for decision in Man City vs Premier League legal battle – with record-breaking English champions told ‘no appeal’ will be possible before 115-charge FFP fight
A final ruling in Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League should arrive before the start of next season and leaves no room for appeal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Blues challenging commercial rules
- Ruling expected ahead of 2024-25 season
- Attention then turns to FFP matters