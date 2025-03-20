FC Salzburg v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6Getty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Revealed: Why Barcelona rejected chance to sign PSG wonderkid Desire Doue last summer - with Deco eyeing Premier League star to fill left-wing spot next season

TransfersD. DoueL. DiazBarcelonaParis Saint-GermainLiverpoolLaLigaLigue 1Premier League

Desire Doue is having a sensational debut season at the Parc des Princes with PSG, but he could have been signed by Barcelona last summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barca turned down chance to sign Doue last summer
  • Catalans wanted to sign Nico Williams but failed
  • Club sporting director Deco in hot pursuit of Premier League superstar
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱