'He didn't respect football' - Brahim Diaz accused of 'wanting to humiliate' Senegal with 'scandalous' Panenka penalty in Morocco's AFCON final defeat
Rothen launches blistering attack over 'scandalous' technique
The aftermath of Sunday’s chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final has focused heavily on the moment that arguably cost Morocco the title. In the 24th minute of stoppage time, following a lengthy delay caused by a Senegal walk-off, Diaz stepped up to take a penalty that would likely have ended the hosts' half-century trophy drought. Instead, he attempted a delicate chip down the centre, which was easily caught by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Speaking on RMC Sport, former France international Rothen did not hold back in his assessment of the incident. While acknowledging that missing penalties is part of the game, Rothen argued that the manner of Diaz’s attempt was unforgivable given the context of the match and the desperation of the home crowd.
"He can cry all he wants," Rothen declared. "When you decide to take a penalty in that way, at that minute, with all the pressure, all that it represents... You had 70,000 Moroccans in the stadium and I'm not even talking about the millions who were watching the match. They have been waiting for this for 50 years. You knew that if you scored this penalty, it was over. You can miss a penalty, it has happened to very great players, but in this way, it is scandalous."
'He wanted to be the hero'
Rothen went further, suggesting that the decision to attempt a Panenka was rooted in selfishness and a desire to embarrass the opposition rather than simply secure the win. The pundit argued that the technique is premeditated and, in a moment of such national importance, represented a failure to understand the gravity of the situation.
"Too bad for him, he didn't respect football," Rothen continued. "He wanted to humiliate the Senegalese... When you take a penalty, a Panenka, it is premeditated. You want to humiliate them. Taking the penalty in that way is pulling the blanket to himself. The way of shooting, it was to humiliate and it is to say: 'I made Morocco win'. That, that bothers me."
Renard slams 'lack of respect' for Moroccan people
The condemnation was not limited to pundits in France. Herve Renard, the former Morocco head coach who holds a deep connection with the Atlas Lions, also weighed in on the controversy. Renard, known for his disciplinarian approach and emotional intelligence, echoed Rothen’s sentiments regarding the lack of seriousness shown by Diaz at the critical moment.
Renard offered a strict view on the responsibilities of a star player in a final. "We have the right to miss a penalty but, in such a case, I am categorical and I have no complacency," Renard stated. "It is a lack of respect for a whole country and a whole people in search of success for 50 years."
Renard drew a parallel to a similar incident he managed during the Arab Cup, revealing how he handled a player who attempted the same trick with similar results. "Everything in proportion, I experienced the same thing at the Arab Cup against Morocco," he recalled. "One of my players, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, totally missed his Panenka. I asked him to accompany me afterwards to the press conference and to apologise."
A gamble that backfired on the biggest stage
The botched spot-kick served as the culmination of a chaotic sequence that threatened to cause the abandonment of the final. The penalty award itself was steeped in controversy, arrived at after Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala consulted the VAR monitor to penalise El Hadji Malick Diouf for a challenge on Diaz deep in stoppage time.
This decision sparked outrage among the Senegal squad, who had already seen an opening goal disallowed moments earlier for a foul on Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi. Led by head coach Pape Thiaw, the Senegal players staged a walk-off in protest, delaying proceedings for 14 minutes until talisman Sadio Mane persuaded his team-mates to return to the pitch.
When play finally resumed in the 24th minute of added time, Diaz’s failed Panenka handed a psychological lifeline to the visitors. Having survived the threat of a last-gasp defeat, Senegal regrouped in extra time, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal to snatch the trophy and silence the home crowd in Rabat.
