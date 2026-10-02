Renato Veiga silenced over Cristiano Ronaldo controversy as Portugal defender follows strict orders

Reflecting on the team's ability to banish memories of their 1-0 quarter-final defeat at the same venue in the 2025 tournament, Ruben Dias' defensive partner opened his mixed-zone debrief: "It was a very accomplished performance against a very tough opponent, on a very difficult pitch. We've played here before and struggled. It was a very complete collective performance, a great game on our part, though I don't know if it was our best because we've played three great matches. There's one left to wrap up this international camp."

Pressed repeatedly on the situation surrounding Ronaldo, the defender glanced over at a federation press officer before clarifying his position: "I am very close to Cristiano Ronaldo and he knows I have great affection for him, but I've been instructed that I cannot speak on the matter, so..."

Faced with further questioning, he apologised to reporters: "I can't talk about it, I'm sorry, I really can't speak."