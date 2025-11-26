Real Madrid shouldn't stand in Vinicius Jr's way: Mega-money exit would benefit Xabi Alonso's Blancos - and potentially pave the way for Erling Haaland's arrival!

Alexander-Arnold's injury forced Fede Valverde to cover at right-back, Arda Guler back into midfield and opened up a spot on the right-hand side of the attack for Vinicius to fill. However, the 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up was anonymous as PSG opened up a three-goal lead inside 24 minutes on their way to a 4-0 win in New Jersey. Alonso insisted post-match that the team that had just been thrashed by the newly-crowned European champions was not his and rather Carlo Ancelotti's, and that a new dawn would arrive in the Spanish capital once the newly-appointed coach could properly knuckle down and get to grips with his squad.

Part of that revolution has led to Vinicius' role at the Bernabeu being diminished. The Brazilian who thrived under the freedom offered by Ancelotti has struggled to adapt to Alonso's much more structured approach. Vinicius has completed 90 minutes on just five occasions since the start of the 2025-26 campaign, and contributed just five goals and four assists in 17 appearances thus far.

Vinicius' frustrations have been clear, and it was reported on Monday that he has no intention of signing a new contract in Madrid unless his relationship with Alonso improves, meaning he would theoretically become a free agent in the summer of 2027. If things don't change, it's clear Vinicius sees no future for himself in Madrid white.

That is a real shame. Vinicius is a wonderful footballer who should grow to be synonymous with Madrid for years to come. However, the tactical issues caused by having him and Mbappe in the same side have been clear for over a year now, and this very well could be the necessary separation both he and the club need.