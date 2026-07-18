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Revealed: Why Real Madrid passed on Mateus Fernandes despite Jorge Mendes reaching a full agreement
Real Madrid opted against Fernandes deal
Fernandes was reportedly close to becoming a Madrid player before the club decided not to complete the transfer, as per Fichajes. Mourinho had previously reportedly identified the Portugal midfielder as a priority target during the club's summer planning. Mourinho believed the 22-year-old's physicality and versatility would strengthen his midfield as part of a long-term rebuild.
Fernandes had impressed after making 36 Premier League appearances for West Ham United last season, but Madrid's management declined to approve the transfer because of the size of the investment required.
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Report reveals why Madrid giants walked away
Radio Marca journalist Sergio Valentin reported that Fernandes was one of Mourinho's preferred targets from the start of the transfer window. The manager reportedly pushed for the signing, believing the midfielder would add a dynamic, box-to-box presence to his squad.
The report also stated that Mendes had already advanced negotiations with both the player and his club, leaving Los Blancos in a strong position to complete the move. However, the club ultimately chose not to proceed.
Madrid were reportedly unwilling to match the financial package that eventually saw Fernandes join Tottenham. Spurs completed the deal for around £85 million (€98m), a fee the Spanish giants considered excessive for the position during the current transfer window.
Different priorities shaped Madrid's midfield plans
The decision has reportedly fuelled debate over Madrid's midfield strategy. Mourinho is said to have wanted a more athletic option despite already having Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga at his disposal. Instead, the club focused on signing Bernardo Silva. While Mourinho reportedly believed both players could have complemented each other, the sporting department preferred to allocate its resources elsewhere, bringing Fernandes' proposed move to an end.
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What's next for Real Madrid?
According to the same report, Madrid are unlikely to make any further signings if none of their star players leave. However, Los Blancos are still being linked with Manchester City star Rodri and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
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