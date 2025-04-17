More bad news for Real Madrid! Kylian Mbappe in fitness race ahead of Barcelona Copa del Rey final after suffering ankle injury against Arsenal
Kylian Mbappe is in a fitness race ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal.
- Mbappe twisted his ankle against Arsenal
- Was forced off after receiving on-field treatment
- Remains doubtful for the Copa summit clash vs Barcelona