'I'm an honest guy' - Arsenal hero Declan Rice gives his take on Kylian Mbappe penalty incident as he accuses Real Madrid superstar of 'falling to the floor'
Arsenal's Declan Rice revealed what he told Kylian Mbappe after the Real Madrid star thought he had won a penalty during their Champions League tie.
- Rice tangled with Mbappe in first half
- Penalty awarded initially but then chalked off
- Rice says Real Madrid star "fell to the floor"