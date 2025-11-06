‘Real Madrid did a great job not signing Erling Haaland’ - Bold transfer shout explained by former Blancos star as heirs to Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo are named

Haaland and Mbappe are expected to compete for Ballon d’Or recognition on an annual basis as they star for City and Madrid respectively. Both have been in the running for that prize before, only to be left empty-handed.

Golden Balls are, however, becoming easier to obtain now that all-time greats Messi and Ronaldo have entered the latter stages of their record-shattering careers. That is leaving the door open for others to walk through, with Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele being named the best player on the planet in 2025.

Sneijder once formed part of that conversation, having helped Jose Mourinho’s Inter to Champions League glory in 2010, and added when asked to name those that will dominate the global scene for the next decade: “Once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire then people will start talking more about Mbappe, Vinicius, Lamine Yamal like how we talk about Ronaldo and Messi now. It’s all about generations. When Diego Maradona quit, other players came through.

“In 100 years, people won’t talk about Mbappe, Vinicius or Yamal the same. There will be a new generation who has replaced them but when they retire, we will start talking about Mbappe, Yamal and Vinicius the same way we talk about Ronaldo and Messi.”