'Unfair' Alvaro Arbeloa reacts after Real Madrid boss controversially benches BOTH Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe in Atletico win

Addressing the media after the final whistle, Arbeloa was candid about the difficulty of managing a squad of world-class talents. "That is my greatest goal as a coach: to be unfair and to feel it, because the players deserve much more. That is my objective - that everyone feels they have my confidence, even though I will have to be unfair," Arbeloa explained.

Regarding the specific management of his forwards, he added: "Every day I try to field the best eleven. When you have the best player in the world... the normal thing is to keep progressing. Kylian had some very good minutes and I'm sure he'll get more playing time with his national team."