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'Unfair' Alvaro Arbeloa reacts after Real Madrid boss controversially benches BOTH Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe in Atletico win
Star duo restricted to cameos
Madrid secured a vital 3-2 victory over cross-city rivals Atletico, but the headlines were dominated by Arbeloa’s team selection. Despite Bellingham returning from a 10-match absence and Mbappe being declared "100% fit" following a knee sprain, both started amongst the substitutes. Mbappe was eventually introduced in the 64th minute for Thiago Pitarch, while Bellingham replaced Arda Guler 10 minutes later. The cautious integration of the pair comes at a critical juncture, with Madrid sitting four points behind Barcelona in the title race with only nine games remaining.
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Arbeloa defends selection policy
Addressing the media after the final whistle, Arbeloa was candid about the difficulty of managing a squad of world-class talents. "That is my greatest goal as a coach: to be unfair and to feel it, because the players deserve much more. That is my objective - that everyone feels they have my confidence, even though I will have to be unfair," Arbeloa explained.
Regarding the specific management of his forwards, he added: "Every day I try to field the best eleven. When you have the best player in the world... the normal thing is to keep progressing. Kylian had some very good minutes and I'm sure he'll get more playing time with his national team."
Solving the tactical puzzle
The return of Bellingham poses a tactical challenge for Arbeloa, who must re-integrate the 22-year-old into a functioning system. "He's been out of action for quite some time, and I hope his progress continues like today and like Mbappe's. We need to find a place for him (Bellingham), for him to connect properly with his teammates, and for him to feel comfortable. The problem is that he's very good at many things, and sometimes you have to choose what's best for the team depending on the match," the manager noted.
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International break precedes run-in
With the domestic schedule paused, the focus shifts to the international stage where Mbappe will feature for France while Bellingham joins up with the England squad. These fixtures serve as crucial preparation for the World Cup, but Arbeloa will be watching anxiously, hoping his stars return unscathed. Upon their return to Valdebebas, Madrid face a relentless schedule. With Mbappe currently leading the Liga scoring charts with 23 goals, his fitness - and Bellingham's creative influence - could well be the deciding factors in whether Los Blancos can overhaul Barcelona’s lead.
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