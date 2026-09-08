RB Leipzig midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi commits international future to DR Congo over Netherlands

The Zwijndrecht-born midfielder developed through the ranks at NAC Breda before continuing his progression in Belgium with OH Leuven. Following his transfer to Germany in the summer of 2025 on a deal running until June 2030, Banzuzi made 24 Bundesliga appearances in his debut campaign alongside two DFB-Pokal goals. He has started both league matches this season, having also found the net in a 6-0 cup victory over Eintracht Trier on August 22.