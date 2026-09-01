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RB Leipzig complete signing of Chelsea striker Marc Guiu on five-year contract
Red Bulls land Chelsea striker in long-term deal
Leipzig have officially strengthened their attacking ranks by securing the services of Guiu from Chelsea. The Spanish centre-forward has committed his future to the Bundesliga outfit by signing a contract that runs until June 2031. The deal comes after a summer of intense speculation regarding the striker's next destination. While several clubs across Europe were monitoring his situation, Leipzig’s project proved the most enticing.
“Joining RB Leipzig is exactly the right step for me. The club made a real effort to bring me here and, in our talks, gave me a clear idea of the role I can play in the team," Guiu said.
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Leaving Stamford Bridge behind for Bundesliga growth
For Guiu, the move to Germany ends a period of uncertainty. Since joining the Premier League giants in 2024, the forward found it difficult to break into the starting XI consistently. Despite his limited opportunities in domestic league play, he demonstrated his potential on the European stage, particularly in the Conference League where he excelled. However, with Chelsea under pressure to streamline their squad and generate funds to comply with financial regulations, the sale became a logical step for all parties involved.
The young Spaniard's journey has been one of rapid elevation and sudden roadblocks. After making his debut for Barcelona at just 17, his move to England was seen as a major coup for Chelsea. Yet, the reality of a bloated squad meant he was often overlooked. A brief loan spell at Sunderland was even aborted after less than a month due to injury crises at his parent club, highlighting the lack of stability he faced in London.
Marcel Schafer praises 'RB DNA' in new signing
Managing Director for Sport Marcel Schafer has been vocal about why Guiu was the club's priority target to replace outgoing forwards. The Leipzig chief believes the Spaniard's physical attributes and work ethic align perfectly with the club's philosophy of high-intensity football. “Marc is a very good fit for our RB DNA with his intensity, pace and incredible work rate. He’s relentless in his work without the ball, while he’s also a real presence in the box and is always looking to get at goal," the director said.
Schafer also emphasized that this was a deal long in the making rather than a panicked deadline-day acquisition. The recruitment team in Leipzig had been monitoring Guiu's development very closely since his departure from La Masia. “We’ve been in contact with him for a long time and have followed his development very closely, so we’re delighted that he has chosen RB Leipzig. We’re convinced he has the quality and mentality to make an immediate impact, while he still has plenty of room to develop further,” he added.
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Ambition and development in Leipzig
For Guiu, the move to Germany represents a calculated step in a career that has already seen him play for two of the biggest clubs in world football. The forward is aware of the club's history of nurturing talent, citing the pathway established by previous stars who have moved through the Red Bull system.
"RB Leipzig have shown time and again that young players can develop here at the very highest level. RBL are also an ambitious club with high aspirations in every competition. I want to play my part in achieving those goals while continuing to improve every day," Guiu concluded.
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