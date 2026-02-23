Raheem Sterling responds to England recall question after Feyenoord debut as ex-Chelsea star's nine-month wait for competitive minutes ends

Having linked up with former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin van Persie at Feyenoord, Sterling made his debut for the Dutch giants when stepping off the bench in a 2-1 win over Telstar.

With places in England’s World Cup squad still up for grabs, Sterling told ESPN when asked if he has been in contact with Thomas Tuchel: “I haven't spoken with him. Just keep playing football, that's what's most important.”

Sterling previously worked with Tuchel at Chelsea. The German tactician was the man to sanction a £47.5 million ($64m) swoop for the energetic winger in 2022 and said at the time: “He was the absolute number one for that position. I gave his name to Todd [Boehly] straight away.

“Every time we played against him. He’s horrible to play against, horrible! The main point is his intensity and the amount of repetition of intensity that he delivers. This is simply outstanding over the last years.

“He caused huge trouble when he played against us and once you dig in deeper into his data and not only statistics in his goal involvements, it’s outstanding. It’s exactly what we need to raise the level of our players. That’s why we are so sure and that’s why he was, for us, top of the list.”