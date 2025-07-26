PSG ready to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma amid Chelsea transfer interest with French giants determined to avoid Kylian Mbappe repeat

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to sell Gianluigi Donnarumma in this summer to avoid a situation like Kylian Mbappe's free transfer to Real Madrid. Donnarumma is in the final year of his contract at PSG and has not yet agreed to extend his stay with the club. The Italian goalkeeper has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Premier League giants Chelsea.

Donnarumma could leave PSG this summer

PSG want to avoid the Mbappe situation

Chelsea eye move for Italian goalkeeper