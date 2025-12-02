Getty
PSG Champions League final hero Desire Doue receives 2025 Golden Boy award as Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang named Golden Girl
Golden Boy: Previous winners of U21 award
Golden Boy honours have been bestowed upon the best player under the age of 21 since 2003, with notable former winners including Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Pedri, Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal.
Doue has now added his name to that list, with the 20-year-old winger enjoying a memorable 2024-25 campaign. He took in 61 appearances for PSG last season, scoring 16 goals, and helped them to three major trophies.
After winning the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France, the French giants made history when claiming the Champions League crown for the first time. Doue helped them to surge over that line in a 5-0 demolition of Serie A heavyweights Inter.
Doue dominates: PSG star tops 2025 poll
Doue is the fourth Frenchman to receive the award after Pogba, Mbappe and Anthony Martial. He collected 450 points out of a possible 500 in the 2025 vote, with rival contenders being left trailing in his wake.
Tuttosport handed over the Golden Boy award at a glittering ceremony in Turin. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was voted best president and Luis Campos best football executive, as PSG dominated proceedings.
Doue said of landing a top prize: “I am filled with a feeling of great pride and happiness. The teamwork has paid off, because it is thanks to this that Paris Saint-Germain has achieved its greatest goals this year, enjoying the best season in its history. It is the result of a collective effort.
“I am very happy to receive this award, which recognises the trophies won with the team and my positive contribution during important matches. I'm thinking first and foremost of my family. Then, of course, my team-mates, the coach, the staff, the managers and everyone who works for the club, with a special thought for our President, Nasser Al Khelaifi, who believed in me and brought me to Paris Saint-Germain. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to win the Golden Boy award.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
PSG proud of efforts in 2024-25 campaign
Al Khelaifi went on to say: “We've had a fantastic season and, as a club, we've reached an important milestone that crowns the work we've done over the last two or three years. It's the best season in the club's history, but even more important than the results is the way we achieved them. We're very proud of our approach and our victory. I think that was the most important thing for us: the way we won and transformed the club.
“We are very proud to be where we are today because it has been a difficult journey, but we are continuing on the same path without changing things. Our philosophy must be to win collectively, as a group, by developing our young players, thanks especially to the best manager in the world, Luis Enrique. We want to have the best players in the world, our young players, develop our youth teams and in this way guarantee the future of the club, not just today's results, which are certainly important, but also and above all the future of the club. That's why I really appreciate this recognition. It rewards my work and that of the club.”
- Getty
Golden Girl: Lionesses star Agyemang lands prestigious prize
On the Golden Girl front, the top prize went to England star Agyemang. She scored two crucial goals for the Lionesses as they successfully defended their European Championship crown in 2025 - being named young player of the tournament in that event.
The 19-year-old, who has been taking in a second loan spell at Brighton from WSL giants Arsenal, is set to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign after suffering knee ligament damage - with a long road to recovery currently being worked down.
Advertisement