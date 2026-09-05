AFP
'Sh**ty sport!' - Luis Enrique fumes as PSG suffer worst Ligue 1 start in 14 years after Monaco defeat
Monaco deepen PSG misery
PSG's stuttering start to the new Ligue 1 season continued with a 2-1 home defeat against Monaco on Friday. The result leaves the reigning French champions winless in their opening three league matches for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. It is officially their worst start to a domestic season in 14 years. Monaco, meanwhile, now sit atop the table as the only team with a flawless 100 per cent record after three fixtures.
- AFP
Enrique defiant despite defeat
Despite the growing pressure, PSG head coach Enrique refused to panic about his team's form. The Spaniard insisted that underlying metrics provided a reason for optimism, despite the disappointing final scoreline at the Parc des Princes.
"I'm pleased with what I've seen," Enrique said, as quoted by ESPN. "It's the beginning of the season. We're not at our best yet, but we deserved to win this match. That's football, it's a sh**ty sport. I've seen a lot of positive things. The xG [expected goals] are in our favor.
"How do I explain it? Football is sometimes inexplicable. I'd like to highlight the players' mentality. It will be an exciting championship. We need to prepare for the future."
Contract joy ruined by collapse
The painful setback arrived just hours after PSG announced major contract extensions, locking in Enrique and several key players until 2030. The hosts appeared ready to celebrate when club captain Marquinhos opened the scoring in the 31st minute. However, the visitors rallied brilliantly after the break to turn the game on its head. Flavio Nazinho equalised for the away side before Stanis Idumbo struck the decisive winner in the 72nd minute.
- AFP
Focus shifts to Europe
PSG must now quickly recover from this latest domestic blow, which compounds earlier 2-2 draws against Rennes and Lille, as well as a French Super Cup loss to Lens last month. Their league struggles will have to be pushed aside as continental action returns.
Les Parisiens will next kick off their European campaign when they host Slovan Bratislava at the Parc des Princes next week. Enrique will be desperate for a commanding victory to kickstart their stuttering season.
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