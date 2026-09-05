Luis Enrique bemoans PSG's rotten luck as shock Monaco defeat ruins contract extension party

Before kick-off, the club officially confirmed that Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2030. Having already secured three Ligue 1 titles and back-to-back Champions League trophies during his tenure, the Spaniard is widely regarded as a living legend at the Parc des Princes. The festivities were further bolstered by news that the club had secured the futures of several key playing assets alongside their manager.

However, the mood quickly soured once the action commenced on the pitch. Despite the celebratory pre-match atmosphere, PSG suffered a frustrating defeat at the hands of a resilient Monaco side. This loss marks a historically poor start for the Qatari-led era of the club, leaving the reigning champions without a win after three rounds of Ligue 1 action. It was a stark contrast to the dominant performances fans have come to expect, particularly given the overwhelming statistical advantage Paris held throughout the ninety minutes.